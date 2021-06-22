Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Boosted by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7,188.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 127,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

