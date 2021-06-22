Thames Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts comprises 2.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.