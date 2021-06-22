Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

