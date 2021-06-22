SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.