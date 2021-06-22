Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

