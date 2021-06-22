Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

