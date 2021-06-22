GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

