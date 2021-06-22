Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BSCO opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24.

