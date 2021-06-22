BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 614.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 539 ($7.04) on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a one year high of £474.86 ($620.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company has a market capitalization of £17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,203 shares of company stock worth $5,043,023.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

