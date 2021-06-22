Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of PB opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

