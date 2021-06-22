EventChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $610,309.51 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $610,309.51 and $16,354.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00595145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

