KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.42 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.