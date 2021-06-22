Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 38,790 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $423.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDUS. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.