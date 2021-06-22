Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.56% of Investors Title worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Investors Title by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $194.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

