Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 160.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.