Alpine Global Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

