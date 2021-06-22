Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

