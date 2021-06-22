Comparing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 4 0 2.80 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $94.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insight Enterprises and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.42 $172.64 million $6.19 16.08 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.31 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

