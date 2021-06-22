Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,712 shares of company stock worth $5,554,537 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

