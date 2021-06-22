xBTC Price Down 26.4% This Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $948,133.84 and $8,701.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00112034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00154717 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.48 or 0.99585182 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003275 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 4,607,509 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,495 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

