Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 11,655 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.