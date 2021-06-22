WandX Tops One Day Volume of $1,789.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One WandX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $187,896.97 and $1,789.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00588046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000281 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars.

