RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.21. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.37.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $9,655,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.