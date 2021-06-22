Walthausen & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Independent Bank worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 105.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

