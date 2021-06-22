Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 21,346 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $38,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 792.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 106,580 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.