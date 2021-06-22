Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 932 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 831,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NVT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,065,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

