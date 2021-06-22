124,581 Shares in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 124,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

IPOD opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

