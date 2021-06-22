Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 245 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.50% of Freshpet worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

