Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,462 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 364.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,462 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 755,889 shares during the period.

ICLN opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

