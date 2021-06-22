Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $103,510. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.96. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

