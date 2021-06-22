Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $24.48 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.70% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

