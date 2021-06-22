Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 138 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $25,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $217.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $177.72 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

