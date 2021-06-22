Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.56 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 1.02% of Comfort Systems USA worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,630,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

