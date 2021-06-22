Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFTU. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,158.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764 over the last quarter.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

