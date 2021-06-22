Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

