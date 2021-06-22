Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.42 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

