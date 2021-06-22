Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $186.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.