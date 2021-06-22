Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

