Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 400 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.