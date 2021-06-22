Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

