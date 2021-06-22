Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

NYSE:SLG opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

