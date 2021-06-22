Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,646,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $211,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

