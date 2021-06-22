Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SCOR opened at $4.17 on Friday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in comScore by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

