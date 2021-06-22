OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OSW opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $973.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.58. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

