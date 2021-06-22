Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.09. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a PE ratio of -54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

