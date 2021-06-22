Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $830.40

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 830.40 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 829.40 ($10.84), with a volume of 912716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802.80 ($10.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 791.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.