Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

