Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 8,970 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

