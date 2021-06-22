Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

