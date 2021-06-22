Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

